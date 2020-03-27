Equitable Holdings Inc. Acquires New Stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 34,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,784,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Miles Capital Inc. grew its position in Citigroup by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Miles Capital Inc. now owns 13,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 4,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 26,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 3,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 25,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

C has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. TheStreet downgraded Citigroup from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Cfra raised shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Citigroup currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.50.

Shares of C stock traded down $1.94 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.08. 5,231,662 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,698,756. Citigroup Inc has a fifty-two week low of $32.00 and a fifty-two week high of $83.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.53. The company has a market cap of $87.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.04. Citigroup had a net margin of 18.75% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The business had revenue of $18.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 26.91%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Further Reading: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.