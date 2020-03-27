Equitable Holdings Inc. Acquires Shares of 114,659 iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR)

Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 114,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,762,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NEAR. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $66,000.

NEAR traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.02. 173,243 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.69 and its 200 day moving average is $50.14. iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.10 and a 12 month high of $50.30.

