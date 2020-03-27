Equitable Holdings Inc. Acquires Shares of 44,927 ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV)

Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 44,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,776,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMDV. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 685,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,359,000 after acquiring an additional 109,677 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 801,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,528,000 after purchasing an additional 50,706 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,598,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 533,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,948,000 after purchasing an additional 23,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $940,000.

BATS:SMDV traded up $2.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.40. The stock had a trading volume of 18,117 shares. ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF has a 1-year low of $51.23 and a 1-year high of $58.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.01.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a $0.2778 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%.

