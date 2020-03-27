Equitable Holdings Inc. Buys New Stake in Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN)

Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 37,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,238,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. World Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Allergan by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 18,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,474,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Allergan by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 20,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,877,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Allergan by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,860,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. grew its position in Allergan by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Hawaii grew its position in Allergan by 1.3% during the third quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 6,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. 83.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on AGN. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Allergan from $194.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Allergan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $198.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Cfra downgraded shares of Allergan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Allergan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.08.

Shares of AGN traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $175.37. 496,070 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,374,501. Allergan plc has a 52 week low of $114.27 and a 52 week high of $202.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $188.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.79. The company has a market capitalization of $55.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.97, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.47.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $5.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.57 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. Allergan had a positive return on equity of 9.82% and a negative net margin of 32.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Allergan plc will post 17.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. Allergan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.78%.

About Allergan

Allergan plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes branded pharmaceutical, device, biologic, surgical, and regenerative medicine products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International. It offers a portfolio of products in various therapeutic areas, including medical aesthetics and dermatology, eye care, neuroscience, urology, gastrointestinal, women's health, and anti-infective therapeutic products.

