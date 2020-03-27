Equitable Holdings Inc. Buys New Stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 112,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,042,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. owned about 0.32% of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RDVY. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,303,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,656,000 after acquiring an additional 97,852 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 970,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,806,000 after buying an additional 40,545 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 608,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,823,000 after purchasing an additional 51,585 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 591,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,218,000 after purchasing an additional 100,099 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 4.2% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 472,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,018,000 after acquiring an additional 19,195 shares in the last quarter.

RDVY traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.58. 84,926 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 523,420. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.36. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a fifty-two week low of $21.33 and a fifty-two week high of $36.80.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.108 per share. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th.

