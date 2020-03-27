Equitable Holdings Inc. Buys New Stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 103,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,208,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. owned 0.19% of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VPL. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $179,000.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF stock traded down $1.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.45. 2,258 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 734,566. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.70. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 12 month low of $48.00 and a 12 month high of $71.07.

About Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

