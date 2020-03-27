Equitable Holdings Inc. Buys Shares of 105,524 Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 105,524 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,972,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter worth $395,000. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 315.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 2,077 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares during the period. CNA Financial Corp purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,040,000. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $318,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. 36.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Richard H. Bachmann bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.27 per share, for a total transaction of $184,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,631,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,012,958.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Randa Duncan Williams bought 103,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.13 per share, for a total transaction of $2,897,390.00. In the last three months, insiders acquired 1,113,700 shares of company stock worth $26,612,360. 37.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:EPD traded down $0.99 on Friday, hitting $14.08. The company had a trading volume of 2,178,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,600,022. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $10.27 and a 1-year high of $30.86. The stock has a market cap of $30.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.04). Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The company had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be issued a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 82.79%.

Several research firms have recently commented on EPD. Piper Sandler lowered Enterprise Products Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $36.00 to $27.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.20.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

