Equitable Holdings Inc. Buys Shares of 185,600 AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 185,600 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,253,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Bank & Trust Co grew its position in AT&T by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 18,134 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 5,046 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at $548,000. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in AT&T by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 139,030 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,433,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. bought a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at $723,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in AT&T by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 164,532 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. 56.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on T shares. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. AT&T presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.92.

AT&T stock traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,718,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,399,512. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.08 and a 1-year high of $39.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.50. The company has a market cap of $212.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.64.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. AT&T had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The business had revenue of $46.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.81 per share, with a total value of $3,781,000.00. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

Further Reading: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.