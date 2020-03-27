Equitable Holdings Inc. Invests $2.72 Million in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW)

Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 39,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,721,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Cabana LLC bought a new position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF stock traded down $2.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,620. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.47 and a 200-day moving average of $64.51. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a one year low of $39.13 and a one year high of $70.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be given a $0.291 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 23rd. This is an increase from Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

