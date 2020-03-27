Equitable Holdings Inc. Invests $3.28 Million in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 17,476 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $3,284,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in V. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Visa by 18,464.0% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,185,286 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $27,592,000 after buying an additional 5,157,354 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $235,333,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Visa by 1,683.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 893,500 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $167,889,000 after acquiring an additional 843,400 shares during the period. Investec Asset Management LTD grew its stake in Visa by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 5,875,039 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,103,920,000 after acquiring an additional 808,021 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in Visa by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 16,638,866 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,126,443,000 after acquiring an additional 767,660 shares during the period. 82.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

V traded down $7.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $161.25. The stock had a trading volume of 3,523,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,492,980. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $185.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $184.53. Visa Inc has a 1 year low of $133.93 and a 1 year high of $214.17. The stock has a market cap of $317.49 billion, a PE ratio of 29.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 43.15% and a net margin of 52.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.06%.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total value of $1,428,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 148,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,210,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 10,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.29, for a total value of $2,225,578.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 282,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,804,016.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,371 shares of company stock valued at $7,814,759. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

V has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Visa from $236.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Visa from $220.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.85.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

