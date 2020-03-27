Equitable Holdings Inc. Invests $3.42 Million in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF)

Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 33,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,419,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. owned about 0.62% of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG now owns 8,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 90.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 27,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,832,000 after buying an additional 566 shares in the last quarter.

GMF traded down $4.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $82.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,244. SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF has a twelve month low of $74.96 and a twelve month high of $107.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $94.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.07.

SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the S&P Asia Pacific Emerging BMI Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in emerging Asian Pacific markets.

