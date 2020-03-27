Equitable Holdings Inc. Invests $4.22 Million in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 84,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,220,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. City Holding Co. boosted its position in Altria Group by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 4,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC grew its holdings in Altria Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 10,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc grew its holdings in Altria Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 73,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,674,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Altria Group by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 43,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,177,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cleararc Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Altria Group by 0.8% during the third quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. now owns 28,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. 63.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MO stock traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.70. The stock had a trading volume of 2,677,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,876,034. Altria Group Inc has a one year low of $30.95 and a one year high of $57.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.58, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.61.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02. Altria Group had a positive return on equity of 67.74% and a negative net margin of 5.15%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Altria Group Inc will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.41%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is 79.62%.

MO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup raised Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Altria Group from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Altria Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.39.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

