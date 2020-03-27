Equitable Holdings Inc. Invests $5.22 Million in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 80,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,224,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GSLC. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. CXI Advisors bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 231.3% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000.

Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF stock traded down $1.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.55. 1,370 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 723,298. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $44.30 and a 12 month high of $68.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.09.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.3061 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. This is a boost from Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.

