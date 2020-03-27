Equitable Holdings Inc. Invests $5.34 Million in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV)

Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 156,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,336,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.52% of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 991,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,822,000 after purchasing an additional 15,261 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 878,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,988,000 after purchasing an additional 33,670 shares during the period. Kays Financial Advisory Corp ADV raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Kays Financial Advisory Corp ADV now owns 582,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,891,000 after purchasing an additional 3,831 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 574,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,587,000 after purchasing an additional 194,192 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 531,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,128,000 after purchasing an additional 122,315 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IDLV traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.51. The company had a trading volume of 965 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,249. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.53. Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $22.18 and a one year high of $35.04.

