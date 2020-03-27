Equitable Holdings Inc. Invests $8.07 Million in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 48,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $8,070,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,544,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,084,272,000 after acquiring an additional 204,248 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 3,764,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $623,643,000 after acquiring an additional 248,635 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,122,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $517,243,000 after acquiring an additional 280,607 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $499,497,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,804,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $298,949,000 after acquiring an additional 229,860 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM traded down $4.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $112.10. The stock had a trading volume of 11,122,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,516,410. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $95.69 and a 12 month high of $170.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $143.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.34.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a $0.4199 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.