Equitable Holdings Inc. Makes New $3.43 Million Investment in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 97,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,425,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BAC. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sage Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. 71.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. UBS Group downgraded Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $34.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird raised Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Bank of America from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded down $1.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.56. 24,079,528 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,787,472. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.37. Bank of America Corp has a 12 month low of $17.95 and a 12 month high of $35.72.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 24.15%. The company had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of America Corp will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 24.49%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

