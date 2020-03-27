Equitable Holdings Inc. Makes New $5.02 Million Investment in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 34,698 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $5,018,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. TI Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 66.5% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. 64.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded down $6.89 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $98.47. 9,933,513 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,288,052. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $119.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Walt Disney Co has a one year low of $79.07 and a one year high of $153.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.84 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

DIS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Walt Disney from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $170.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $141.00 to $119.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $163.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Imperial Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $144.00 to $118.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.59.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

