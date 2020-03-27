Equitable Holdings Inc. Makes New $6.86 Million Investment in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,713 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $6,861,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 34,191 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $63,179,000 after buying an additional 1,522 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 10,371 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $19,163,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $336,000. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 148 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 841 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 56.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,135.14, for a total transaction of $811,353.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,466,327.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,765 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,125.02, for a total value of $3,750,660.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,332,559.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 724,962 shares of company stock worth $1,482,615,847 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AMZN. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $2,050.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,080.00 to $2,275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,333.20.

Shares of Amazon.com stock traded down $40.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $1,915.25. 1,343,467 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,930,092. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,626.03 and a 1-year high of $2,185.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,964.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,843.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $973.46 billion, a PE ratio of 83.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.55.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $2.49. The firm had revenue of $87.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.09 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Recommended Story: What is a good dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.