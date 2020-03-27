Equitable Holdings Inc. Makes New $8.08 Million Investment in iShares MSCI Italy ETF (NYSEARCA:EWI)

Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF (NYSEARCA:EWI) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 273,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $8,081,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. owned approximately 2.31% of iShares MSCI Italy ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EWI. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 2,696.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 618,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,247,000 after purchasing an additional 596,432 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $3,341,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $3,218,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 381.2% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 135,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,984,000 after purchasing an additional 106,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 68.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 214,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,325,000 after purchasing an additional 86,961 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EWI stock traded down $1.09 on Friday, hitting $20.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,141,115. iShares MSCI Italy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.84 and a fifty-two week high of $30.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.02.

iShares MSCI Italy ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Italy Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Italy Capped Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Italy 25/50 Index (Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Milan Stock Exchange.

