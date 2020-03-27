Equitable Holdings Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 112,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $6,651,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. owned 0.05% of iShares MSCI Japan ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EWJ. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 78.2% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EWJ traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.02. 228,704 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,841,096. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.96 and its 200 day moving average is $57.22. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 1-year low of $41.61 and a 1-year high of $60.75.

About iShares MSCI Japan ETF

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

