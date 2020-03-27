Equitable Holdings Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 19,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,278,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ITA. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,597,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 226.2% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 130,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,906,000 after buying an additional 90,260 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,782,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 362.3% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 55,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,367,000 after purchasing an additional 43,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 109,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,903,000 after buying an additional 24,887 shares during the period.

Shares of ITA stock traded down $8.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $149.69. 105,285 shares of the company were exchanged. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $195.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $218.75. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a twelve month low of $145.00 and a twelve month high of $206.56.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.7873 per share. This is a boost from iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

