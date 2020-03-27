Equitable Holdings Inc. Purchases New Position in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV)

Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 86,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,591,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. owned about 0.34% of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 15,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000.

NYSEARCA:PWV traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.90. 1,405 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 208,986. Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $25.67 and a 52-week high of $42.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.08.

Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Large Cap Value Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Large Cap Value Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation, while maintaining consistent stylistically accurate exposure.

