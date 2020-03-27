Equitable Holdings Inc. Purchases New Position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 27,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,724,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Financial Private Capital Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 107.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Financial Private Capital Inc now owns 257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000.

Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF stock traded down $2.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $69.64. 21,153 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 789,781. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $84.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.98. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $61.04 and a 12 month high of $98.49.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.9144 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th. This is a positive change from iShares Core High Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.25%.

