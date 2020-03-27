Equitable Holdings Inc. Purchases New Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 42,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $6,075,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GLD. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,949,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $564,320,000 after purchasing an additional 788,859 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 14,416.2% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 733,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,135,000 after buying an additional 728,737 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 6,952.8% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 560,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $77,805,000 after buying an additional 552,328 shares in the last quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,736,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,522,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $217,605,000 after buying an additional 360,629 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $152.35. The company had a trading volume of 109,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,786,655. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $119.54 and a 1-year high of $159.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.69.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

