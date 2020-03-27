Equitable Holdings Inc. Purchases New Shares in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 29,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,622,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Loudon Investment Management LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 53,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,759,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 6,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 397,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,195,000 after acquiring an additional 40,453 shares in the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 26,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,384,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 118,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,461,000 after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ABBV shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on AbbVie from to and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Societe Generale downgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.83.

In related news, VP Brian L. Durkin acquired 3,750 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $68.82 per share, for a total transaction of $258,075.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 15,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,052,533.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Brian L. Durkin acquired 2,200 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $68.18 per share, for a total transaction of $149,996.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 15,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,042,744.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 8,825 shares of company stock worth $671,852 in the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AbbVie stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $73.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,703,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,070,072. AbbVie Inc has a twelve month low of $62.55 and a twelve month high of $97.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $86.06 and a 200-day moving average of $83.12. The stock has a market cap of $100.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.83.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.02. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 162.54% and a net margin of 23.69%. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that AbbVie Inc will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

