Equitable Holdings Inc. Purchases New Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 15,839 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $2,804,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. ICW Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 102.8% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 292 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. 76.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

NYSE HON traded down $7.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $129.93. The company had a trading volume of 691,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,389,269. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.08 and a fifty-two week high of $184.06. The company has a market capitalization of $92.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $159.01 and its 200 day moving average is $170.17.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 16.73%. The firm had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.12%.

HON has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Honeywell International from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Citigroup cut their price target on Honeywell International from $197.00 to $196.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $129.00 price target for the company in a report on Sunday, March 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.93.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

Featured Story: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.