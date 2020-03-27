Equitable Holdings Inc. Purchases Shares of 72,566 Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV)

Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 72,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,692,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. owned about 0.15% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in XSLV. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 41.1% during the third quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 2,016 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 16.8% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 52,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,568,000 after purchasing an additional 7,568 shares during the period. LifePlan Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 4,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter worth $442,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 60.6% in the fourth quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 14,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 5,486 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA XSLV traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.66. The company had a trading volume of 751 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,554. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $27.41 and a one year high of $51.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.54.

