Equitable Holdings Inc. Takes $2.71 Million Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 53,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,706,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, First Citizens Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000.

Shares of JPST traded up $0.16 on Friday, reaching $49.33. The stock had a trading volume of 759,632 shares. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.21 and its 200-day moving average is $50.41.

See Also: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.