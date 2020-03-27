Equitable Holdings Inc. Takes $3.04 Million Position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 61,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,040,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VTIP. SCS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $176,142,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,339,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,944,000 after buying an additional 2,671,113 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 12,092,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,912,000 after buying an additional 1,002,479 shares during the period. Betterment LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 6,667,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,599,000 after buying an additional 674,176 shares during the period. Finally, Capital One National Association purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $15,192,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VTIP traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.12. 57,393 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,285,619. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $46.38 and a 1 year high of $49.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.22.

