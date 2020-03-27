Equitable Holdings Inc. Takes $3.33 Million Position in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX)

Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 59,448 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $3,326,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Blackstone Group by 359.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 469 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. 55.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup raised Blackstone Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Blackstone Group from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Blackstone Group from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone Group in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on Blackstone Group from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.20.

In other Blackstone Group news, insider John G. Finley sold 25,000 shares of Blackstone Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.61, for a total value of $1,590,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 135,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,618,455.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc bought 327,762 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.78 per share, with a total value of $8,449,704.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 1,665,085 shares of company stock valued at $41,383,583 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BX traded down $1.93 on Friday, reaching $46.07. 1,735,024 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,033,004. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.78. Blackstone Group LP has a fifty-two week low of $33.00 and a fifty-two week high of $64.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.84 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.54.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 27.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. Blackstone Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 314.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Blackstone Group LP will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

