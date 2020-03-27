Equitable Holdings Inc. Takes $3.34 Million Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 47,916 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,344,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 202,281,808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,115,225,000 after buying an additional 5,019,413 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 57,910,545 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,040,997,000 after acquiring an additional 157,322 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,061,044 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,027,880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297,401 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 17,173,029 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,198,334,000 after acquiring an additional 269,526 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 15,281,819 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,066,365,000 after acquiring an additional 650,022 shares during the period. 55.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Exxon Mobil news, CEO Darren W. Woods bought 2,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $60.53 per share, with a total value of $172,994.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 818,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,515,476.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Neil W. Duffin bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.41 per share, with a total value of $1,092,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 571,150 shares in the company, valued at $20,795,571.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 41,629 shares of company stock worth $1,666,295 over the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on XOM. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $79.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Cfra downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from to in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $64.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $68.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.40.

Shares of NYSE XOM traded down $2.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,933,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,810,732. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.11 and a fifty-two week high of $83.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81, a PEG ratio of 19.05 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.35.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $67.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 5.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th were issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 154.67%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

