Equitable Holdings Inc. Takes $4.15 Million Position in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 12,733 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,148,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BA. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth about $9,702,310,000. Newport Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 30,713,384 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $10,005,192,000 after buying an additional 222,115 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Boeing by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 26,557,559 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $8,651,391,000 after purchasing an additional 3,799,008 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Boeing by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,302,874 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $8,568,424,000 after purchasing an additional 181,667 shares during the period. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Boeing by 35,366.3% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,840,145 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $8,716,000 after purchasing an additional 2,832,137 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BA traded down $19.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $161.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,635,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,900,368. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $256.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $327.24. Boeing Co has a 1-year low of $89.00 and a 1-year high of $398.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.39 billion, a PE ratio of -134.38, a PEG ratio of 43.61 and a beta of 1.34.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($3.80). Boeing had a negative return on equity of 70.76% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The company had revenue of $17.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Boeing Co will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BA. Cfra downgraded shares of Boeing to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $410.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Boeing in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $375.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research increased their price objective on shares of Boeing to $337.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $282.80.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

