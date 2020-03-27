Equitable Holdings Inc. Takes $4.41 Million Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 68,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,410,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,880,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.6% in the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 4,038 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 43.4% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 165,312 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,383,000 after buying an additional 50,038 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.7% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 14,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.7% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 115,673 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,866,000 after buying an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Shares of BMY stock traded down $0.25 on Friday, hitting $52.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,166,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,643,194. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.79 and its 200-day moving average is $58.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.60. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 52-week low of $42.48 and a 52-week high of $68.34.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.34. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 13.15% and a return on equity of 31.85%. The business had revenue of $7.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is 38.38%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Argus raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 13th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.08.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP John E. Elicker sold 15,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total transaction of $964,263.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,579,212.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

Featured Article: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.