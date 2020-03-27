Equitable Holdings Inc. Takes $4.67 Million Position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKH)

Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKH) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 17,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,668,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. owned about 0.89% of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 95,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,993,000 after purchasing an additional 4,055 shares during the period. Matrix Trust Co grew its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 57,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,156,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 24,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,048,000 after purchasing an additional 5,318 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 23,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,096,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $4,656,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JKH traded down $6.98 on Friday, reaching $214.77. 101 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,441. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $183.44 and a 1-year high of $286.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $248.71 and a 200-day moving average of $253.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a $0.1086 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Mid Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Mid Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of stocks issued by mid-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average growth characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

