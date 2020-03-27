Equitable Holdings Inc. Takes $4.71 Million Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,709,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Weaver Consulting Group boosted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 353.3% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 256.4% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period.

Shares of MDY stock traded down $10.77 on Friday, hitting $256.65. 49,529 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,882,491. The business has a 50-day moving average of $326.65 and a 200 day moving average of $354.46. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $214.22 and a fifty-two week high of $384.47.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.1098 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 20th. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. This is an increase from SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

