Equitable Holdings Inc. Takes $8.03 Million Position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 79,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,029,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth $2,144,000. Blue Sky Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,081,000. Signet Financial Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 26.8% in the third quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,445,000 after buying an additional 2,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 148.4% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 12,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after buying an additional 7,633 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock traded down $2.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $79.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 341,651 shares. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.21. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.96 and a 52-week high of $88.63.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a $0.4104 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th.

