Equitable Holdings Inc. Takes Position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY)

Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 95,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,813,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the third quarter worth $32,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the 4th quarter worth $112,000.

Shares of PCY traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.79. The company had a trading volume of 21,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,235,509. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a one year low of $19.74 and a one year high of $30.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.90.

Featured Article: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.