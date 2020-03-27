Equitable Holdings Inc. Takes Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,860,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IJT. Bridges Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 46,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,029,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 4,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,330,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 34,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,505,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF alerts:

IJT traded down $6.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $135.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,902. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $115.36 and a 52-week high of $200.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $169.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $182.58.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.3656 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Featured Article: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.