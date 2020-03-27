Equitable Holdings Inc. Takes Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 55,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $6,432,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Colony Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $945,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $224,000. UMA Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $317,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 20.0% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 40,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,755,000 after acquiring an additional 6,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, High Falls Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.6% during the third quarter. High Falls Advisors Inc now owns 54,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,297,000 after acquiring an additional 5,636 shares during the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $120.05. The stock had a trading volume of 39,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,907,735. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $107.37 and a 12 month high of $123.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $117.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.93.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

