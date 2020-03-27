Equitable Holdings Inc. Takes Position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM)

Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 81,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,173,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sanchez Wealth Management Group grew its position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Sanchez Wealth Management Group now owns 120,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,730,000 after purchasing an additional 2,634 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 9,072.4% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 6,895 shares during the last quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 53.5% in the fourth quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 27,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 9,531 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 100.4% in the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 36,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 18,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 57.4% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 313,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,280,000 after purchasing an additional 114,304 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JHMM traded down $0.87 on Friday, hitting $28.26. The company had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,244. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $23.47 and a 1-year high of $40.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.28.

