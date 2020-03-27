Equitable Holdings Inc. Takes Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 24,197 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $5,694,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,517 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,968 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 137 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp lifted its position in NVIDIA by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 409 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,661 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVIDIA stock traded down $6.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $251.08. The stock had a trading volume of 3,681,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,661,610. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $258.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $223.54. The stock has a market cap of $155.83 billion, a PE ratio of 55.55, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 7.67 and a quick ratio of 7.13. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $132.60 and a 12 month high of $316.32.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.60% and a return on equity of 26.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 13.94%.

Several research firms have commented on NVDA. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $315.00 price objective (up previously from $255.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $240.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.71.

In other news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.33, for a total value of $4,446,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,935 shares in the company, valued at $3,098,168.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Persis Drell sold 160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.73, for a total value of $50,516.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,638,622.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,160 shares of company stock worth $12,214,957. 4.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

