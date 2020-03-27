Equitable Holdings Inc. Takes Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 70,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,683,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. owned about 0.06% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLG. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 43,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Viridian Ria LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Viridian Ria LLC now owns 7,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 16,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 9,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 10,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,280,471. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $25.62 and a 12 month high of $39.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.17.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

