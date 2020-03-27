Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for BRAINSWAY LTD/S’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:BWAY)

BRAINSWAY LTD/S (NASDAQ:BWAY) – Cantor Fitzgerald cut their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for BRAINSWAY LTD/S in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Bijou now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.47) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.34). Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock.

BRAINSWAY LTD/S (NASDAQ:BWAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 million. BRAINSWAY LTD/S had a negative return on equity of 48.90% and a negative net margin of 44.71%.

BWAY has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James cut their price target on BRAINSWAY LTD/S from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded BRAINSWAY LTD/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BRAINSWAY LTD/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.95.

BWAY traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.51. 487 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,835. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.02. BRAINSWAY LTD/S has a 1-year low of $5.10 and a 1-year high of $12.53.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BRAINSWAY LTD/S stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in BRAINSWAY LTD/S (NASDAQ:BWAY) by 54.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.26% of BRAINSWAY LTD/S worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 12.48% of the company’s stock.

BRAINSWAY LTD/S Company Profile

Brainsway Ltd. engages in the development and provision of technology solutions for non-invasive treatment of brain disorders in Israel and internationally. It offers deep transcranial magnetic stimulation systems for treating various conditions, including autism, Alzheimer's disease, bipolar disorders, chronic pains, depressive disorders, Parkinson's diseases, schizophrenia, smoking cessation, post-traumatic stress disorders, multiple sclerosis, obsessive compulsive disorders, and stroke rehabilitation.

