Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for First Commonwealth Financial’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:FCF)

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley cut their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a report released on Wednesday, March 25th. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now anticipates that the bank will earn $0.18 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.26. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for First Commonwealth Financial’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

Get First Commonwealth Financial alerts:

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $91.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.27 million. First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 25.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FCF. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine raised shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.33.

Shares of NYSE FCF opened at $9.01 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $833.14 million, a PE ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.13. First Commonwealth Financial has a 1 year low of $7.86 and a 1 year high of $14.93.

In other news, EVP Matthew C. Tomb acquired 3,000 shares of First Commonwealth Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.92 per share, with a total value of $29,760.00. Corporate insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 7,016.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,558 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 3,508 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in First Commonwealth Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $146,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in First Commonwealth Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $151,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in First Commonwealth Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $174,000. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new position in First Commonwealth Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $180,000. 69.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Commonwealth Financial Company Profile

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, and small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (ATM) services, as well as Internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for First Commonwealth Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Commonwealth Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.