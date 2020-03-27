Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Grocery Outlet Holding Corp.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:GO)

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NYSE:GO) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Grocery Outlet in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Konik expects that the company will earn $0.19 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Grocery Outlet’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.21 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

GO has been the topic of several other research reports. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Grocery Outlet in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Grocery Outlet in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Grocery Outlet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.20.

GO stock opened at $35.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.89. Grocery Outlet has a one year low of $27.75 and a one year high of $47.57.

Grocery Outlet (NYSE:GO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $655.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.72 million. Grocery Outlet’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, CFO Charles Bracher sold 18,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total value of $662,062.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,148,260.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Lindsay E. Gray sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.40, for a total transaction of $64,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 61,638 shares of company stock worth $2,161,939.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GO. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Grocery Outlet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,207,000. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Grocery Outlet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,984,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Grocery Outlet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,968,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Grocery Outlet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,050,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Grocery Outlet by 798.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 61,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,138,000 after purchasing an additional 54,780 shares in the last quarter.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a chain of grocery stores in the United States. The company offers products in various categories, such as grocery, dairy and deli, produce, refrigerated and frozen, floral, beer and wine, general merchandise, and health and beauty care, as well as fresh meat and seafood; and natural, organic, specialty, and healthy products.

