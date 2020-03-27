Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Hancock Whitney Corp’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:HWC)

Hancock Whitney Corp (NYSE:HWC) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Hancock Whitney in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 25th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.86 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.93. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Hancock Whitney’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.91 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.40 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Hancock Whitney in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

Shares of NYSE HWC opened at $21.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.29. Hancock Whitney has a 12-month low of $14.32 and a 12-month high of $44.74.

Hancock Whitney (NYSE:HWC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $316.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 140,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,384,000 after purchasing an additional 8,821 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 603,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,128,000 after purchasing an additional 79,363 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 285,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,536,000 after purchasing an additional 21,398 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 241,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,606,000 after purchasing an additional 6,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Hancock Whitney during the 4th quarter worth about $212,000.

Hancock Whitney Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals; and brokerage services, annuity products, and life insurance, general insurance agency services, including life and title insurance, consumer financing service.

