Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for UMB Financial Corp’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:UMBF)

UMB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UMBF) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler cut their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of UMB Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 24th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Race now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $3.68 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.16. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for UMB Financial’s FY2021 earnings at $3.44 EPS.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $282.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.77 million. UMB Financial had a net margin of 18.89% and a return on equity of 9.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded UMB Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised UMB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine raised UMB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, BidaskClub raised UMB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.33.

Shares of NASDAQ UMBF traded down $1.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,311. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. UMB Financial has a 1-year low of $39.47 and a 1-year high of $71.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.85%.

In other news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 5,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total value of $357,242.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 189,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,632,688. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James Cornelius sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.67, for a total value of $38,318.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $280,212.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in UMB Financial by 58.6% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 406 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 29,550 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,028,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 16,194 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 110,454 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,582,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. It operates through four segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, Personal Banking, and Healthcare Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans, commercial credit cards, letters of credit, loan syndication services, consultative services, and various financial options; capital markets services, including asset-based financing, asset securitization, equity and mezzanine financing, factoring, and private and public placement of senior debt, as well as merger and acquisition consulting; and depository, account reconciliation, electronic fund transfer, controlled disbursements, lockbox, and remote deposit capture services.

