Equities Research Analysts’ Downgrades for March, 27th (AAL, AI, AINV, BGCP, BRG, BRT, CAR, CAT, CINE, CIO)

Equities Research Analysts’ downgrades for Friday, March 27th:

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) was downgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a buy rating to a hold rating. Berenberg Bank currently has $18.00 price target on the stock.

Arlington Asset Investment (NYSE:AI) was downgraded by analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) was downgraded by analysts at B. Riley from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $7.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $14.00.

BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) was downgraded by analysts at B. Riley from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $10.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $18.00.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) was downgraded by analysts at Consumer Edge from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. The firm currently has $20.00 price target on the stock.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from a buy rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $115.00 price target on the stock.

Cineworld Group (LON:CINE) was downgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank to a hold rating. The firm currently has GBX 70 ($0.92) price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 300 ($3.95).

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an underweight rating. They currently have $6.00 price target on the stock.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. The firm currently has $95.00 target price on the stock.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an overweight rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $8.00 price target on the stock.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an overweight rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $5.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $28.00.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. They currently have $24.00 price target on the stock.

Hertz Global (NYSE:HTZ) was downgraded by analysts at Consumer Edge from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating. Consumer Edge currently has $6.00 price target on the stock.

Intelsat (NYSE:I) was downgraded by analysts at Cowen Inc from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $100.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $147.00.

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) was downgraded by analysts at HC Wainwright from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an overweight rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $11.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $25.00.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) was downgraded by analysts at Cowen Inc from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. Cowen Inc currently has $8.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $30.00.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RECN) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Restaurant Group (LON:RTN) was downgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank to a hold rating. Berenberg Bank currently has GBX 57 ($0.75) price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 175 ($2.30).

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from a neutral rating to an underperform rating. The firm currently has $8.00 price target on the stock.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an overweight rating to a neutral rating. Piper Sandler currently has $17.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $43.00.

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) was downgraded by analysts at B. Riley from a buy rating to a neutral rating. B. Riley currently has $4.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $14.00.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $11.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $16.00.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) was downgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have $105.00 target price on the stock.

Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD) was downgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Viewray (NASDAQ:VRAY) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating. They currently have $2.00 target price on the stock.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $40.00 target price on the stock.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) was downgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

