Equities Research Analysts’ Downgrades for March, 27th (ACIA, AKAM, ANAB, AOBC, CALM, CBSH, CHRW, CMCSA, DOCU, EVBG)

Equities Research Analysts’ downgrades for Friday, March 27th:

Acacia Communications (NASDAQ:ACIA) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOBC) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Israel Chemicals (NYSE:ICL) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Israel Chemicals Ltd. is a manufacturer of specialty fertilizers and specialty phosphates, flame retardants and water treatment solutions. It operates primarily in three markets: agriculture, food and engineered materials. The Company’s products include bromine specialty chemicals, potash, phosphate fertilizers, and specialty performance and industrial products. It markets its products primarily in Israel, Europe, and the Americas. Israel Chemicals Ltd. is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel. “

Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “First Internet Bancorp is a bank holding company that conducts its business activities through its subsidiary, First Internet Bank of Indiana. The Bank operates through the internet primarily in the United States. Its services includes checking accounts, regular and money market savings accounts, consumer loans, conforming mortgages, jumbo mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, and commercial loans. First Internet Bancorp is based in Indianapolis, United States. “

Kraton (NYSE:KRA) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Kraton Corp is a producer of styrenic block copolymers, specialty polymers and performance products derived from pine wood pulping co-products. The company’s product are used in a wide range of applications, including adhesives, coatings, consumer and personal care products, sealants and lubricants, and medical, packaging, automotive, paving and roofing applications. Kraton Corporation, formerly known as Kraton Performance Polymers Inc., is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

LogMeIn (NASDAQ:LOGM) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Ruhnn (NASDAQ:RUHN) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

