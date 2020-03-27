Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for March, 27th (ABC, ABMD, ABT, AIR, ASML, AT1, AXP, AYX, BAC, BDX)

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Friday, March 27th:

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $84.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $165.00 to $149.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $101.00 to $96.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) had its target price cut by Citigroup Inc from $96.00 to $87.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Airbus (EPA:AIR) was given a €87.00 ($101.16) price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ASML (EPA:ASML) was given a €292.00 ($339.53) target price by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) was given a €8.30 ($9.65) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $136.00 to $119.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) had its price target lowered by Citigroup Inc from $202.00 to $175.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $23.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $271.00 to $255.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) had its target price lowered by Citigroup Inc from $260.00 to $234.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) had its price target reduced by Citigroup Inc from $48.00 to $40.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co.KGaA (SWX:BVB) was given a €8.50 ($9.88) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $64.00 to $51.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) had its price target lowered by Citigroup Inc from $8.00 to $7.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) had its price target reduced by Citigroup Inc from $32.00 to $28.00. Citigroup Inc currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $115.00 to $109.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $52.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup Inc from $52.00 to $39.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $82.00 to $85.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $66.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) had its target price lowered by Citigroup Inc from $360.00 to $318.00. Citigroup Inc currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $67.00 to $57.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

CEWE Stiftung & Co KGaA (ETR:CWC) was given a €113.00 ($131.40) target price by analysts at Warburg Research. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Dialog Semiconductor (ETR:DLG) was given a €35.00 ($40.70) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Engie (EPA:ENGI) was given a €13.00 ($15.12) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

E.On (FRA:EOAN) was given a €12.00 ($13.95) price target by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

E.On (FRA:EOAN) was given a €9.40 ($10.93) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) was given a €19.00 ($22.09) price target by analysts at Nord/LB. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) had its target price lowered by Citigroup Inc from $252.00 to $240.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) had its price target lowered by Citigroup Inc from $45.00 to $42.00. Citigroup Inc currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup Inc from $14.00 to $12.00. Citigroup Inc currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde (FRA:FRA) was given a €50.00 ($58.14) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

HB Fuller (NYSE:FUL) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup Inc from $50.00 to $30.00. Citigroup Inc currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) had its price target cut by Citigroup Inc from $40.00 to $36.00. Citigroup Inc currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Hapag-Lloyd (ETR:HLAG) was given a €37.00 ($43.02) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from $110.00 to $90.00. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) was given a €17.00 ($19.77) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) was given a €24.50 ($28.49) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) was given a €23.00 ($26.74) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) was given a €16.50 ($19.19) price target by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Irhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) had its price target reduced by Citigroup Inc from $120.00 to $112.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) had its target price lowered by Citigroup Inc from $163.00 to $150.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup Inc from $125.00 to $115.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) had its target price trimmed by Wedbush from $37.00 to $24.00. Wedbush currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Kion Group (FRA:KGX) was given a €68.00 ($79.07) price target by analysts at Baader Bank. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Kion Group (FRA:KGX) was given a €63.00 ($73.26) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Kion Group (FRA:KGX) was given a €65.00 ($75.58) target price by analysts at Warburg Research. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Signify (AMS:LIGHT) was given a €25.00 ($29.07) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) had its target price trimmed by Craig Hallum from $105.00 to $95.00. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $195.00 to $225.00.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from $300.00 to $250.00. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from $231.00 to $175.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) had its target price reduced by Citigroup Inc from $124.00 to $105.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) had its price target reduced by Citigroup Inc from $140.00 to $130.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) was given a €2.70 ($3.14) price target by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) had its price target cut by Citigroup Inc from $68.00 to $55.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup Inc from $160.00 to $130.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Orange (EPA:ORA) was given a €12.50 ($14.53) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Orange (EPA:ORA) was given a €14.00 ($16.28) target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) had its target price reduced by Citigroup Inc from $26.00 to $13.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) had its target price reduced by Citigroup Inc from $53.00 to $50.00. Citigroup Inc currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) had its target price trimmed by SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $162.00 to $115.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) had its target price cut by Citigroup Inc from $200.00 to $192.00. Citigroup Inc currently has a buy rating on the stock.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) had its target price reduced by Citigroup Inc from $130.00 to $115.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup Inc from $220.00 to $206.00. Citigroup Inc currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) had its target price reduced by Wedbush from $58.00 to $42.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Prosiebensat 1 Media (ETR:PSM) was given a €11.60 ($13.49) price target by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Prosiebensat 1 Media (ETR:PSM) was given a €16.00 ($18.60) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) had its target price lowered by Citigroup Inc from $4.00 to $2.50. Citigroup Inc currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

RWE (FRA:RWE) was given a €30.00 ($34.88) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) had its target price reduced by Citigroup Inc from $105.00 to $100.00. Citigroup Inc currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Co from $105.00 to $85.00. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) had its target price increased by SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $100.00 to $115.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) had its price target trimmed by BTIG Research from $218.00 to $99.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) was given a €16.50 ($19.19) price target by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) was given a €28.00 ($32.56) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) had its price target cut by Citigroup Inc from $235.00 to $200.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup Inc from $57.00 to $41.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup Inc from $89.00 to $74.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from $15.50 to $6.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Unum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UMRX) had its target price reduced by HC Wainwright from $18.00 to $4.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Uniper (ETR:UN01) was given a €22.00 ($25.58) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) had its price target reduced by Citigroup Inc from $62.00 to $42.00. Citigroup Inc currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Virtusa (NASDAQ:VRTU) had its target price reduced by Wedbush from $60.00 to $40.00. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Siltronic (FRA:WAF) was given a €65.00 ($75.58) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Wirecard (ETR:WDI) was given a €210.00 ($244.19) target price by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Co from $89.00 to $55.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) had its price target cut by Citigroup Inc from $43.00 to $37.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Slack (NYSE:WORK) had its price target raised by DA Davidson from $20.00 to $29.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup Inc from $34.00 to $26.00. Citigroup Inc currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) had its price target lowered by Citigroup Inc from $168.00 to $125.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN) had its target price cut by BTIG Research from $16.00 to $7.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

